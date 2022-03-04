ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Lowered to Sell at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has €10.00 ($11.24) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of €12.30 ($13.82).

Several other analysts also recently commented on AAVMY. UBS Group upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from €11.50 ($12.92) to €13.00 ($14.61) in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.00 ($12.36) to €12.00 ($13.48) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAVMY opened at $12.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.58. ABN AMRO Bank has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.52.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

