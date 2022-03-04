Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Price Target Lowered to GBX 210 at Barclays

Abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.29) to GBX 210 ($2.82) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ABDN. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Abrdn to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 285 ($3.82) to GBX 260 ($3.49) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Abrdn in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.69) target price on shares of Abrdn in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abrdn currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 277.38 ($3.72).
Shares of ABDN traded down GBX 10.25 ($0.14) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 180.30 ($2.42). The stock had a trading volume of 4,828,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,598,847. Abrdn has a 12-month low of GBX 179.93 ($2.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 300.40 ($4.03). The firm has a market cap of £3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a current ratio of 20.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 235.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 249.04.
In other Abrdn news, insider Douglas J. Flint acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.13) per share, for a total transaction of £163,100 ($218,838.05). Also, insider Stephanie Bruce bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.67) per share, with a total value of £79,600 ($106,802.63). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 160,865 shares of company stock worth $34,239,540.
About Abrdn (Get Rating)
Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
