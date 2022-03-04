Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Price Target Lowered to GBX 210 at Barclays

Abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.29) to GBX 210 ($2.82) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ABDN. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Abrdn to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 285 ($3.82) to GBX 260 ($3.49) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Abrdn in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.69) target price on shares of Abrdn in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abrdn currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 277.38 ($3.72).

Shares of ABDN traded down GBX 10.25 ($0.14) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 180.30 ($2.42). The stock had a trading volume of 4,828,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,598,847. Abrdn has a 12-month low of GBX 179.93 ($2.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 300.40 ($4.03). The firm has a market cap of £3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a current ratio of 20.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 235.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 249.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Abrdn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

In other Abrdn news, insider Douglas J. Flint acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.13) per share, for a total transaction of £163,100 ($218,838.05). Also, insider Stephanie Bruce bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.67) per share, with a total value of £79,600 ($106,802.63). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 160,865 shares of company stock worth $34,239,540.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

