Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Stock Holdings Increased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Accolade were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 27.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 16.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Accolade alerts:

ACCD stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 2.04. Accolade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $55.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.55.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.89 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Accolade from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Accolade Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.