AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect AcelRx Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.
Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.30.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRX. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 24,729 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 95,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,721,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 407,507 shares during the last quarter. 15.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX)
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.