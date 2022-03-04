AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect AcelRx Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRX. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 24,729 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 95,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,721,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 407,507 shares during the last quarter. 15.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

