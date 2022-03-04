Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Piper Sandler

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Achilles Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($6.07) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Achilles Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.04.

ACHL opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40. Achilles Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 19.41 and a current ratio of 19.41.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Achilles Therapeutics will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

