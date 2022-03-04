Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Issues Earnings Results

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acme United had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 7.54%.
Shares of Acme United stock traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $35.33. The stock had a trading volume of 10,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,654. Acme United has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $48.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $125.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.08.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.
Acme United Company Profile (Get Rating)
Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.
