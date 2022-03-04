Adams Asset Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz comprises 1.5% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $8,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 21,729 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 104,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 685,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,236,000 after purchasing an additional 19,730 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 70.0% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 64,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 26,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 101.1% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 106,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 53,310 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

KHC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.84. 403,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,294,622. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.12%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

