Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,104,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 9,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.99% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $21,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADX. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 48.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 22,648 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,629 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,226 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 67.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 395,005 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 158,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 12.8% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 44,252 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark E. Stoeckle acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.43 per share, with a total value of $40,546.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic A. Escherich acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,976.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADX opened at $17.84 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $22.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.