AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AdaptHealth in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.55. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s FY2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.57.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $15.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.06. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $38.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,939,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,296,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,542,000 after purchasing an additional 34,062 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 16,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

