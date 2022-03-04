ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $14.77, but opened at $15.23. ADC Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 508 shares.

The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.42. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADCT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 9.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 134.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 27,655 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 22.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.98.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.