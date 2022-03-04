Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) COO Sells $23,331.71 in Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) COO W Bradley Bickham sold 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $23,331.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,732. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12 month low of $68.57 and a 12 month high of $112.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83.
Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $224.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.22 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 25.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 8.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 248,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,716,000 after purchasing an additional 18,753 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 25.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter worth about $3,579,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 2.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 360,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Addus HomeCare (Get Rating)
Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.
