Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) COO Sells $23,331.71 in Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) COO W Bradley Bickham sold 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $23,331.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,732. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12 month low of $68.57 and a 12 month high of $112.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $224.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.22 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 25.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 8.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 248,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,716,000 after purchasing an additional 18,753 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 25.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter worth about $3,579,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 2.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 360,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

