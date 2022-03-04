adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

ADDYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of adidas from €344.00 ($386.52) to €353.00 ($396.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.00.

Get adidas alerts:

OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $110.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.56. The stock has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.91. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $109.64 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in adidas by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in adidas by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in adidas in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in adidas by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in adidas by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

adidas Company Profile (Get Rating)

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.