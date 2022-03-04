adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
ADDYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of adidas from €344.00 ($386.52) to €353.00 ($396.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.00.
OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $110.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.56. The stock has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.91. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $109.64 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66.
adidas Company Profile (Get Rating)
adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.
