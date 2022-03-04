Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 3,462 ($46.45) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ADM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($39.58) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,061 ($41.07) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,767.88 ($37.14).

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Shares of LON ADM opened at GBX 2,605 ($34.95) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,065.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,172.44. Admiral Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2,492 ($33.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,706 ($49.72). The stock has a market cap of £7.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.