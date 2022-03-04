Adshares Hits Market Capitalization of $67.09 Million (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Adshares has a total market cap of $67.09 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for $2.79 or 0.00006738 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Adshares has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.20 or 0.00220037 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007901 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004558 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 24,021,361 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

