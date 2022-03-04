ADT (NYSE:ADT) PT Lowered to $9.00

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the security and automation business’ stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on ADT in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.71.

NYSE:ADT opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. ADT has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.21.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.22). ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ADT will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ADT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADT by 274.0% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

