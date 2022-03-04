Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.61%.

Advantage Solutions stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.50. 816,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,483. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Advantage Solutions has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $13.22.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

In other news, insider Jill L. Griffin sold 24,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $178,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,684,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,588,000 after purchasing an additional 27,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Advantage Solutions by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,040,000 after acquiring an additional 82,029 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Advantage Solutions by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 654,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Advantage Solutions by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 23,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Advantage Solutions by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

