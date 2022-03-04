Adzcoin Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (ADZ)

Adzcoin (CURRENCY:ADZ) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. During the last seven days, Adzcoin has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Adzcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Adzcoin has a total market capitalization of $61,957.73 and $4.00 worth of Adzcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Adzcoin alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007260 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00070630 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005231 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.31 or 0.00287839 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000553 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 71.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Adzcoin Profile

Adzcoin (ADZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. Adzcoin’s total supply is 49,827,043 coins. Adzcoin’s official Twitter account is @adzbuzz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adzcoin’s official website is adzcoin.org . Adzcoin’s official message board is forum.adzbuzz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Adzcoin plans to replace traditional online advertising with a decentralized blockchain-based system that will empower website administrators and allow users to support content they enjoy by choosing to view certain ads instead of blocking all of them. ADZcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency (digital money) that can be traded for Bitcoin or that can be replaced for advertising space on the ADZbuzz network. Every ADZcoin represents part of the daily ad inventory on the fast-growing ADZbuzz network, giving it the intrinsic value. Advertisers pay billions of dollars for ad space elsewhere but with ADZcoin they can swap them for lifelong ad credits on the ADZbuzz network. “

Buying and Selling Adzcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adzcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adzcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adzcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adzcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adzcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.