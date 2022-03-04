Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Cut to C$23.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

ARE has been the subject of several other reports. Laurentian cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Aecon Group from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered shares of Aecon Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.51.

TSE ARE opened at C$15.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of C$15.34 and a 12-month high of C$22.28. The firm has a market cap of C$968.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.00%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

