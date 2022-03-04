Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a growth of 84.4% from the January 31st total of 856,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 364,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

Shares of AGLE opened at $2.31 on Friday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $8.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $113.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, Director Armen Shanafelt purchased 121,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.67 per share, with a total value of $447,002.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $186,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 229,592 shares of company stock valued at $846,102 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

