Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.63.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEG. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.10 ($5.73) to €5.00 ($5.62) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

AEG stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.38. 890,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,542,241. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Aegon by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aegon by 476.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

