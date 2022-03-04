Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) Shares Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 364,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Aequi Acquisition were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aequi Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 51.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $180,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 8.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 7.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARBG opened at $9.81 on Friday. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

