AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. AeroVironment updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.230-$1.370 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.23-1.37 EPS.

NASDAQ AVAV traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $72.98. 322,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,647.18 and a beta of 0.27. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $128.98.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 24,945 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 673.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 78,275 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVAV shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AeroVironment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

AeroVironment Company Profile (Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.