Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,700 shares, a growth of 103.4% from the January 31st total of 84,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of AAGFF opened at $0.29 on Friday. Aftermath Silver has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.34.

Aftermath Silver Ltd., a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It holds interest in the Cachinal De La Sierra silver-gold project and Challacollo silver-gold project located in Chile; and Berenguela silver-copper project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd.

