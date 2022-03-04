Agenus Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Agenus in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Get Agenus alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com lowered Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

AGEN opened at $2.96 on Thursday. Agenus has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.22 million, a PE ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Agenus by 190.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Agenus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agenus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $118,357.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Agenus (Get Rating)

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.