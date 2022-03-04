Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agenus Inc., formerly known as Antigenics Inc., is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapeutics for the treatment of life threatening and chronic medical conditions. Immunotherapeutics are drugs that work by modulating the immune system to fight diseases. The Company’s product line includes Oncophage vaccine, a patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine. The Company is also developing Prophage, patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine; QS-21, vaccine adjuvant; and HerpV, a polyvalent off-the-shelf therapeutic heat shock protein-based vaccine for treatment of genital herpes which are all in the clinical testing stages. Agenus Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of AGEN stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.94. 304,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,964,422. Agenus has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.08 million, a PE ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agenus will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $118,357.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGEN. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Agenus in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Agenus in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agenus in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Agenus in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Agenus in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 47.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agenus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

