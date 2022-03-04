Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AGEN. TheStreet raised shares of Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agenus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79. The stock has a market cap of $760.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agenus will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $118,357.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGEN. State Street Corp grew its stake in Agenus by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,170,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,170,000 after buying an additional 8,857,832 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Agenus by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,903,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,329,000 after buying an additional 2,109,183 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Agenus by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,005,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after buying an additional 1,950,325 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Agenus by 2,741.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,989,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after buying an additional 1,919,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Agenus by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,823,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after buying an additional 1,572,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777.

