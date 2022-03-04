agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Shares Gap Up to $19.23

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.23, but opened at $19.90. agilon health shares last traded at $20.95, with a volume of 15,226 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.58 and its 200 day moving average is $24.85.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $124,339.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Theodore Halkias sold 5,583 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $153,699.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,929 shares of company stock worth $941,297 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in agilon health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in agilon health by 899.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

