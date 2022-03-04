Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Buys C$205,532.80 in Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$64.23 per share, with a total value of C$205,532.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 153,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,872,189.99.
Shares of AEM stock opened at C$66.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$30.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$58.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$89.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$64.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$67.09.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 49.59%.
Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.
