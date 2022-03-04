Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Buys C$205,532.80 in Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$64.23 per share, with a total value of C$205,532.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 153,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,872,189.99.

Shares of AEM stock opened at C$66.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$30.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$58.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$89.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$64.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$67.09.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 49.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEM. Raymond James set a C$66.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$83.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$98.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$90.91.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.