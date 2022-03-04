Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) PT Lowered to C$84.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$83.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. National Bankshares raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating and a C$98.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$90.91.

Shares of AEM opened at C$66.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$64.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$67.09. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of C$58.02 and a 52 week high of C$89.95. The stock has a market cap of C$30.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 49.59%.

In other news, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 6,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total value of C$437,912.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,522,077.92. Also, Director James D. Nasso sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total value of C$291,919.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$711,120.60. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,745.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

