Agora (NASDAQ:API) Trading Down 6.8%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.93 and last traded at $10.94. 15,873 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,593,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on API. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agora currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.83.

The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.61.

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Agora had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 43.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agora, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of API. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Agora during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Agora by 397.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agora in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agora in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Agora by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. 57.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

