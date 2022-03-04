Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $228.42

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $228.42 and last traded at $228.58, with a volume of 2238 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $231.86.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $272.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.59. The firm has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 61.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile (NYSE:APD)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

