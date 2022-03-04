Airsculpt Technologies (AIRS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Airsculpt Technologies stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.33. Airsculpt Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $18.48.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airsculpt Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airsculpt Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Airsculpt Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Airsculpt Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Airsculpt Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
About Airsculpt Technologies (Get Rating)
AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.
