Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,520 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,393,373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,215,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,186,407 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $332,518,000 after purchasing an additional 118,464 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,225,036 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $232,717,000 after buying an additional 140,571 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,950,976 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $204,053,000 after buying an additional 456,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,252,549 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $131,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,705 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AKAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.55.

In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $319,209.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $217,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,161 shares of company stock worth $1,018,137 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AKAM traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.54. 15,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,491. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.68 and a 200 day moving average of $110.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $120.68.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

