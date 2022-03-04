Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.800-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$960 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $995.11 million.

AIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albany International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Albany International stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.85. 2,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,778. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.35. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $74.17 and a fifty-two week high of $93.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.22. Albany International had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Albany International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,896,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $433,089,000 after purchasing an additional 109,174 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Albany International by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,542,000 after acquiring an additional 30,402 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Albany International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 91,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

