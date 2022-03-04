Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI) Shares Down 0.6%

Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.12 and last traded at $25.12. 3,126 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 5,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.28.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average of $25.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alexis Practical Tactical ETF stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,711,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,356 shares during the period. Alexis Practical Tactical ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 84.02% of Alexis Practical Tactical ETF worth $46,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

