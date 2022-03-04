Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV – Get Rating) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.53 and last traded at $17.53. Approximately 339 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alger 35 ETF stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. owned 1.53% of Alger 35 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

