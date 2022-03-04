Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.
NYSE:AQN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.66. The stock had a trading volume of 271,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.53. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AQN. State Street Corp lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,950,000 after purchasing an additional 330,894 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,977,000 after buying an additional 241,803 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 258,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 43,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,524,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,442,000 after buying an additional 42,596 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.
