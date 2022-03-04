Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $99.34

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $99.34 and last traded at $100.43, with a volume of 739192 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.05.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities cut Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.55.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

