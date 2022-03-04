ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Price Target Cut to $60.00

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ALLETE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

NYSE ALE opened at $64.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $56.84 and a 12 month high of $73.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.86 and a 200-day moving average of $63.52.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 32.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after acquiring an additional 68,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ALLETE by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,828,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,839 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ALLETE by 4.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,927,000 after purchasing an additional 21,822 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ALLETE by 12.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,348,000 after purchasing an additional 30,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ALLETE by 7.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

