ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Price Target Cut to $60.00

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.37% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ALLETE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.
NYSE ALE opened at $64.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $56.84 and a 12 month high of $73.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.86 and a 200-day moving average of $63.52.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 32.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after acquiring an additional 68,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ALLETE by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,828,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,839 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ALLETE by 4.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,927,000 after purchasing an additional 21,822 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ALLETE by 12.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,348,000 after purchasing an additional 30,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ALLETE by 7.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.
ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.
