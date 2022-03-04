AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 20.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AB. Zacks Investment Research cut AllianceBernstein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $44.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.38. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52 week low of $36.06 and a 52 week high of $57.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.44.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.99%.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

