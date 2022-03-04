AllSafe Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 3rd. AllSafe has a total market cap of $86,738.03 and approximately $5.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AllSafe has traded 28.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00022137 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

