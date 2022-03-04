Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. upped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.33.
MDRX opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average is $16.77.
In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $208,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 389.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 219,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 174,655 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 484.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 243,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 201,427 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 49,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (Get Rating)
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.
