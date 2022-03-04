Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. increased their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $21.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average of $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.47. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $208,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,467,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,846,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,119 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,924 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,427,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,229,000 after purchasing an additional 469,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 190.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 430,641 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

