Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTM) Short Interest Up 225.0% in February

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. Alpha Partners Technology Merger has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $9.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,765,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,275,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,875,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,396,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,090,000. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. is based in New York.

