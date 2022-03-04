Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.33

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.33 and traded as high as $0.34. Alpha Services and shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 6,910 shares.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Services and in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Alpha Services and alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average is $0.33.

Alpha Services & Holdings SA engages in the banking business. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management & Insurance, Investment Banking & Treasury, Southern Eastern Europe and Other. The Retail Banking segment includes all individuals, professionals, small and very small companies operating in Greece and abroad, except from South-Eastern Europe countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.