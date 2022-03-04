alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Short Interest Update

alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of alstria office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of alstria office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of alstria office REIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

OTCMKTS ALSRF opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.38. alstria office REIT has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $22.09.

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.