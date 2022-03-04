Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.680-$-0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $710 million-$720 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $621.82 million.Alteryx also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.610-$-0.580 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alteryx from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $159.00 to $127.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $97.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.14.

AYX traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.20. The stock had a trading volume of 662,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,444. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Alteryx has a one year low of $49.67 and a one year high of $90.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.95 and a 200-day moving average of $65.95.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $173.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.36 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $514,739.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Horing acquired 320,601 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.69 per share, for a total transaction of $17,533,668.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 19,808 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,422,000 after buying an additional 16,617 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

