Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $40.35

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.35 and last traded at $40.56, with a volume of 1892 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.41.

AIMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.61.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIMC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,310,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,606,000 after acquiring an additional 441,336 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 49,227 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,099,000 after buying an additional 16,657 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,378,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.