Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of AMADY opened at $63.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.42 and a beta of 1.28. Amadeus IT Group has a 52 week low of $58.34 and a 52 week high of $79.81.

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

