Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Lowered to $175.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AMBA. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ambarella from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.00.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $93.33 on Tuesday. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $227.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -127.85 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.57 and its 200-day moving average is $159.71.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.71, for a total value of $212,619.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.79, for a total transaction of $726,433.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,193,007. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ambarella by 99.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,801,000 after purchasing an additional 536,743 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella during the third quarter worth about $63,529,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Ambarella during the third quarter worth about $55,713,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Ambarella by 11,075.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,828,000 after purchasing an additional 306,894 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ambarella by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,606,000 after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

